Okinawa voters re-elect opposition-backed governor -media

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Voters in Japan's Okinawa
re-elected their governor on Sunday, local media said, showing
support for an independent who is backed by national opposition
parties and who wants a smaller U.S. military footprint on the
chain of islands near Taiwan.
Voters backed Denny Tamaki, public broadcaster NHK and other
media said, an expected outcome that is nonetheless a sign
pushback against the ruling party of Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida.
In an acceptance speech to cheering supporters, Tamaki
emphasised that he would continue to work to bolster the social
safety net for the poor, highlighting how his re-election
campaign had focused more on the economy.
Okinawa's economy was hit hard by slumping tourism due to
the coronavirus pandemic.
Okinawa is far closer to Taiwan than to Tokyo. China this
summer launched five missiles into the sea close to Okinawa -
and within Japan's exclusive economic zone - during military
exercises after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan,
which Beijing claims as its own.
Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has pushed
for increased defence spending to counter China, but media polls
showed voters were likely to re-elect Tamaki, who was supported
by a broad coalition of opposition parties.
The LDP backed Atsushi Sakima, a former mayor. Tamaki
defeated him in 2018, partly by calling for the large Futenma
U.S. air base to be moved outside the prefecture.
The U.S. military is a hot-button issue in Okinawa, which
saw some of the bloodiest fighting in World War Two and has long
resented the burden of hosting the majority of U.S. troops in
Japan on facilities that take up 5% of Okinawa's land.
