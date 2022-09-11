Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-09
518.85 USD    0.00%
07:23aTaiwan says three Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
09/10Okinawa voters expected to turn backs on central govt despite China threat
RE
09/10Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Okinawa voters re-elect opposition-backed governor -media

09/11/2022 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Voters in Japan's Okinawa re-elected their governor on Sunday, local media said, showing support for an independent who is backed by national opposition parties and who wants a smaller U.S. military footprint on the chain of islands near Taiwan.

Voters backed Denny Tamaki, public broadcaster NHK and other media said, an expected outcome that is nonetheless a sign pushback against the ruling party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In an acceptance speech to cheering supporters, Tamaki emphasised that he would continue to work to bolster the social safety net for the poor, highlighting how his re-election campaign had focused more on the economy.

Okinawa's economy was hit hard by slumping tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Okinawa is far closer to Taiwan than to Tokyo. China this summer launched five missiles into the sea close to Okinawa - and within Japan's exclusive economic zone - during military exercises after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has pushed for increased defence spending to counter China, but media polls showed voters were likely to re-elect Tamaki, who was supported by a broad coalition of opposition parties.

The LDP backed Atsushi Sakima, a former mayor. Tamaki defeated him in 2018, partly by calling for the large Futenma U.S. air base to be moved outside the prefecture.

The U.S. military is a hot-button issue in Okinawa, which saw some of the bloodiest fighting in World War Two and has long resented the burden of hosting the majority of U.S. troops in Japan on facilities that take up 5% of Okinawa's land. (Reporting by Elaine Lies and David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, William Mallard and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
07:23aTaiwan says three Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
09/10Okinawa voters expected to turn backs on central govt despite China threat
RE
09/10Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
09/10Japan, U.S. eyeing summit around Sept 20 on China, North Korea issues - Kyodo
RE
09/09CHINA, JAPAN FX INTERVENTION RISKS B : McGeever
RE
09/09Asian Stock Markets Gain on China Inflation Report, Fed Outlook
MT
09/09Taiwan says two Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
09/09ChipMOS Technologies Revenues Fall 28.5% in August on Year
MT
09/09U.S. Army's Pacific commander wants to keep rocket launchers at frontline Japanese base
RE
09/08EY's Greater China member firms say they won't take part in firm's global break-up
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish