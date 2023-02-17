Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-02-17
564.72 USD   -1.23%
02/17Paraguay president seeks to calm China jitters on Taiwan trip
RE
02/17Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
RE
02/17U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Scholz
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Paraguay president seeks to calm China jitters on Taiwan trip

02/17/2023 | 11:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and visiting Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez attend a welcome ceremony in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Paraguayan President Mario Abdo on Saturday sought to calm jitters that an election in April could see his country ditch long-standing ties with Taiwan in favour of China, saying at the end of a Taipei trip that nobody would dare to end relations.

Paraguay is one of only 14 countries to have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing has been stepping up efforts to get those remaining allies to abandon Taipei.

Paraguay would cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and open relations with China if the opposition wins the election, its presidential candidate Efrain Alegre has said, hoping to boost economically important soy and beef exports.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Abdo said his country has only ever known ties with Taiwan, that Taiwan was not a major issue in the election and what is said on the campaign trail may not be representative of policies while in office.

"Nobody is going to dare to go ahead with a process of diplomatic rupture with the Republic of China, Taiwan," he said, referring to Taiwan's official name.

"We are brotherly peoples, and we have a destiny together."

Abdo is not standing again for the presidency. Santiago Pena, the ruling Colorado Party candidate, has said Paraguay's relations with Taiwan would remain intact if he wins on April 30.

Paraguay's Taiwan ties have been under pressure in recent years, especially from the country's beef producers and farmers, who see the relationship as an obstacle to gaining access to China, the world's largest market for their products.

China views Taiwan as one of its provinces, with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taipei hotly disputes.

China's targeting of Taiwan's allies has taken on broader geopolitical significance amid U.S. concerns about Beijing expanding its influence in Latin America and the Caribbean where many of Taipei's remaining friends are located.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
02/17Paraguay president seeks to calm China jitters on Taiwan trip
RE
02/17Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
RE
02/17U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Scholz
RE
02/17ADRs End Mostly Lower, Air France-KLM, Movella Holdings Trade Actively
DJ
02/17Movella Up 72% as Taiwan Semiconductor Reports Stake
DJ
02/17Large U.S. delegation at Munich conference underscores bipartisan support for Ukraine
RE
02/17Hot US Producer Prices Cool Asian Stock Markets
MT
02/17Taiwan Sees Higher Employment in December 2022
MT
02/17Extended Phase 2b Study for Lee's Pharmaceutical's Tafoxiparin Concludes; Shares Slip 3..
MT
02/17Soviet-era bike revived by Russian factory as Moscow shuns West
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral