  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:01:16 2023-04-14 am EDT
571.38 USD   +0.97%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Philippines stoking regional tension with US bases pact, China envoy says

04/14/2023 | 09:59am EDT
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is "stoking the fire" of regional tension by offering expanded military base access to the United States, whose goal is to interfere in China's affairs with Taiwan, Beijing's ambassador to Manila said on Friday.

The Philippines early this month identified four more bases that Washington can use under a an expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), the locations of which are significant, with three facing north towards Taiwan and one near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

"Facts speak louder than words. Obviously, the U.S. intends to take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait to serve its geopolitical goals, and advance its anti-China agenda at the expense of peace and development of the Philippines and the region at large," Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian told a forum.

The Philippines' foreign ministry and the U.S. embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ambassador's remarks on Friday.

EDCA, signed in 2014, underlines the strategic importance of the Philippines to its former colonial ruler the United States, coming at a time of concern over China's conduct in the South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan.

The EDCA allows U.S. access to Philippine bases for joint training, pre-positioning of equipment and building of facilities, but it is not a permanent presence and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has assured China the bases would not be used in any offensive action.

But Huang took aim at the Philippines over the U.S. pact and said it should be mindful of the welfare of the many overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, who are based in nearby Taiwan.

"The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose 'Taiwan independence' rather than stoking the fire by offering the U.S. access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait, if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs," Huang said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
09:59aPhilippines stoking regional tension with US bases pact, China envoy says
RE
09:51aSecurity of Europe, Indo-Pacific in focus as G7 foreign ministers gather
RE
08:20aChina accuses Poland of meddling in its affairs after PM's Taiwan comments
RE
07:57aCathay Financial's Q1 Profit Plunges 80% on Forex Losses
MT
07:30aEU prolongs stainless steel tariffs for China, Taiwan
RE
07:26aTaiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to Expand Operations in Japan
MT
06:49aInflation Outlooks Lift Asian Stock Markets
MT
06:38aMediaTek, Inmarsat Expand Partnership
MT
05:57aChina denies imposing no-fly zone north of Taiwan
RE
05:25aChina taiwan affairs office: it is usual practice for mainl..
RE
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
