(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue and Himani Sarkar)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited: AI, 3nm, cash flows, competition from Intel: Mr. Wei's predictions