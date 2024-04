STORY: The epicentre of the quake was in waters off the eastern coastline of Taiwan island, said the administration.

According to a Reuters witness, the quake knocked out power in several parts of the city.

Another witness said the quake was felt in Shanghai, while Chinese state media said it was felt in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Ningde in China's Fujian province.

Taipei's city government said it has not yet received any reports of major damage.