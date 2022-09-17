Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-16
509.67 USD   -1.49%
Strong quake rocks southeast Taiwan, no reports of damage

09/17/2022 | 10:16am EDT
TAIPEI (Reuters) -A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook southeastern Taiwan on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a depth of 7.3 km (4.5 miles) with its epicentre in Taitung county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the Taiwan weather bureau said.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, it said. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan's fire department said it had yet to receive any reports of damage. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
