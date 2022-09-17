Strong quake rocks southeast Taiwan, no reports of damage

The quake had a depth of 7.3 km (4.5 miles) with its epicentre in Taitung county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the Taiwan weather bureau said.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, it said. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan's fire department said it had yet to receive any reports of damage. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

