MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-17
560.36 USD   +2.04%
12:28aTaiwan central bank says raising rates could help curb inflation expectations
RE
12:24aTaiwan financial regulator says will oversee crypto currencies
RE
12:15aMalaysia Trade Surplus Widened in February
DJ
TAIWAN C.BANK DEPUTY GOVERNOR: INFLATION GROWTH RATE IS SLOWING,…

03/19/2023 | 10:17pm EDT
TAIWAN C.BANK DEPUTY GOVERNOR: INFLATION GROWTH RATE IS SLOWING, BUT ABSOLUTE LEVEL REMAINS HIGH


© Reuters 2023
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: considering factors includi..
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: we've stopped businesses w..
RE
03/19Taiwan set to stand pat on rates amid global financial woes - Reuters Poll
RE
03/19Former Taiwan president Ma open to meeting leaders on landmark China trip
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank says raising rates could help curb inflation
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: inflation growth rate is sl..
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: we think raising interest r..
RE
