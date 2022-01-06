Log in
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time MSCI - 01/06 08:03:16 am
754.27 USD   -1.07%
08:32aWisdom Marine Lines' Pre-Tax Profit Shoots Up 295% in December
MT
08:08aRefile-taiwan december seasonally adjusted cpi -0.06 % mth/mth
RE
08:08aRefile-taiwan december core cpi +1.84 % y/y
RE
TAIWAN DECEMBER WPI +12.25% Y/Y (NOT +12.15%)

01/06/2022 | 08:08am GMT
CORRECTED-TAIWAN DECEMBER WPI +12.25% Y/Y (NOT +12.15%)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
08:32aWisdom Marine Lines' Pre-Tax Profit Shoots Up 295% in December
MT
08:08aRefile-taiwan december seasonally adjusted cpi -0.06 % mth/mth
RE
08:08aRefile-taiwan december core cpi +1.84 % y/y
RE
08:08aRefile-taiwan december cpi +2.62 % y/y (reuters poll +2.7%)
RE
08:08aTaiwan december wpi +12.25% y/y (not +12.15%)
RE
06:48aJapan, Australia sign defence cooperation pact
RE
04:25aTaiwan To Invest $200 Million In Lithuania To Boost Trade
MT
01/05Corsair Gaming Acquires Majority Stake in Taiwan-based iDisplay Technology
MT
01/05Consumer Stocks Hit in Afternoon Markets Selloff
MT
01/05Consumer Discretionary Stocks Sinking, Staples Rise During Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
