By Kosaku Narioka

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. evacuated some plants to ensure the safety of personnel following a major earthquake in Taiwan.

A strong earthquake hit eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, triggering tsunami alerts for northern Taiwan and some areas in Japan's Okinawa.

The world's largest contract chip maker said Wednesday that it evacuated some production facilities according to company procedure.

TSMC said the company is currently confirming the details of the impact and that its safety systems are operating normally.

04-02-24 2234ET