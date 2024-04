April 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Wednesday it has suspended work at its construction sites in Taiwan as a fallout of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The company said it was evaluating the impact of the quake and will resume operations after inspections. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)