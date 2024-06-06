By Sherry Qin

Taiwan's consumer price inflation picked up in May, rising above the central bank's threshold as it prepares to make a policy rate decision next week.

The consumer price index rose 2.24% in May from a year earlier, Taiwan's Statistics Bureau said on Thursday, higher than the 2.1% forecast by economists in a Wall Street Journal poll.

The rise in inflation was mainly due to prices of vegetables, fruits, medical-care services and electricity, the bureau said.

May's data will factor into the central bank's decision next week, with economists watching to see if it will strike a more dovish tone. The central bank surprised markets with a rate hike in March, citing inflation risks, but many economists viewed the move as a case of one-and-done, penciling in an extended pause until there is more evidence of a sustained trend in price pressures.

Both headline and core inflation eased below the 2% threshold in April despite an electricity tariff hike, but the impact of the increase could still pass through over the coming months, UOB economists said in a recent note.

Strong economic growth also gives policy makers room to stay on the sidelines. Taiwan has been reaping the rewards of its position in the global semiconductor supply chain. Booming demand for AI and chips has been a windfall for the island economy, powering growth to 6.56% in the first three months of the year, outpacing most of its peers.

The Taiwan government has said it expects to triple its economic growth rate this year as tech demand boosts exports.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-24 0423ET