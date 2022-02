The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

JANUARY REUTERS POLL DECEMBER

Export orders (y/y )% +11.7 +12.0 +12.1

Export orders from China +8.9 +4.5

Export orders from U.S. +18.6 +16.9

Export orders from Europe -1.2 +8.2

Export orders from Japan +0.7 -5.8

* revised figure

The ministry's website is http://www.moea.gov.tw/

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman)