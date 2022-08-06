Log in
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-08-05
561.15 USD   +2.69%
Taiwan Premier: China 'arrogantly' used military actions to disrupt peace

08/06/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday that China had "arrogantly" used military actions to disrupt regional peace and stability, in response to the Chinese military's live-fire exercises around the self-ruled island.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Su also called on Beijing to not flex its military muscles, and condemned "foreign enemies" he said were attempting to sap the morale of the Taiwanese people through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; writing by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Kim Coghill)


All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
08/06TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : Taiwan dispatched aircraft and ships t…
RE
08/06TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : Multiple chinese military ships, aircr…
RE
08/06Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
RE
08/06TAIWAN PREMIER : China 'arrogantly' used military actions to disrupt peace
RE
08/06TAIWAN PREMIER : We appeal to chinese government not to flex its…
RE
08/06TAIWAN PREMIER : China has arrogantly used military actions to di…
RE
08/06Chinese and Taiwan navy boats staying close to Strait median line - source
RE
08/06Both chinese and taiwan navy boats showed restraint near the me…
RE
08/06About 10 chinese navy and 10 taiwanese navy boats stayed close…
RE
08/06Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash pile- FT
RE
