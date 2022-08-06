Taiwan Premier: China 'arrogantly' used military actions to disrupt peace

TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang
said on Sunday that China had "arrogantly" used military actions
to disrupt regional peace and stability, in response to the
Chinese military's live-fire exercises around the self-ruled
island.
Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Su also called on Beijing
to not flex its military muscles, and condemned "foreign
enemies" he said were attempting to sap the morale of the
Taiwanese people through cyberattacks and disinformation
campaigns.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; writing by Eduardo Baptista; Editing
by Kim Coghill)