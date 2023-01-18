Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP unexpectedly shrinks 0.86%

*
Preliminary Q4 GDP -0.86% y/y vs Q3 +4.01% (Reuters poll
+1.3%)
*
2022 preliminary GDP +2.43% vs 2021 +6.53%
*
Q4 exports -8.63% y/y in U.S. dollar terms
TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy unexpectedly
contracted in the fourth quarter, hit by a drop in exports on
slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its
largest market China.
For the October-December period, annual gross domestic
product (GDP) contracted by 0.86% from the same period a year
earlier, compared with 4.01% growth for the previous quarter,
preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a
Reuters poll.
Compared with the previous quarter, the economy contracted
4.24% on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.
For all of 2022, the economy expanded a preliminary 2.43%,
compared to 6.53% logged for 2021.
Total fourth-quarter exports dropped 8.63% from a year
earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said, impacted by high
global inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns and then a surge in cases
in Taiwan's largest export market China and generally weaker
global demand.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim
Coghill)