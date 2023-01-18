Taiwan Q4 preliminary GDP unexpectedly shrinks 0.86%

*

Preliminary Q4 GDP -0.86% y/y vs Q3 +4.01% (Reuters poll +1.3%)

*

2022 preliminary GDP +2.43% vs 2021 +6.53%

*

Q4 exports -8.63% y/y in U.S. dollar terms

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and COVID-related chaos in its largest market China.

For the October-December period, annual gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.86% from the same period a year earlier, compared with 4.01% growth for the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

That was worse than an increase of 1.3% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Compared with the previous quarter, the economy contracted 4.24% on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

For all of 2022, the economy expanded a preliminary 2.43%, compared to 6.53% logged for 2021.

Total fourth-quarter exports dropped 8.63% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said, impacted by high global inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns and then a surge in cases in Taiwan's largest export market China and generally weaker global demand. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)