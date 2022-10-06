Taiwan Sept inflation rate edges up slightly, but still below 3%

TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's inflation heated up
in September, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 2.75%
from a year earlier, broadly in line with economists'
predictions though also below 3% for the second month in a row.
The pace quickened from a 2.66% year-on-year reading for
August, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and
Statistics said in a statement on Thursday.
In a Reuters poll of 19 economists, the CPI was expected to
rise by 2.7% from a year earlier.
Core CPI, a better measure of underlying price pressures,
rose an on-year 2.79% last month, compared to 2.73% in August.
It excludes more volatile energy, vegetable and fruit prices.
Directorate official Tsao Chih-hung told reporters that
October's inflation rate should be a little lower than
September's, and that they still believed inflation had peaked
in the second quarter.
Inflation will likely continue to abate as the year
progresses, Tsao added.
The inflation rate had hit a near 14-year high of 3.59%
in June.
Like its peers, Taiwan's central bank is keeping a wary eye
on price rises as it considers monetary policy.
Last month the bank raised its benchmark policy rate
for the third time this year, though only by a mild
12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.625%.
The central bank said it expected CPI would rise 2.95% in
2022, slightly revising up the outlook from 2.83% predicted in
June.
But Taiwan's inflation has never been as bad as in the
United States or Europe.
The central bank, whose governor said last month it will
need to keep inflation forecasts for next year in mind when it
comes to the direction of monetary policy, holds its next
quarterly rate-setting meeting in mid-December.
