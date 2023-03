TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's deputy central bank governor said on Monday that raising interest rates may help curb inflation expectations.

While the inflation growth rate is slowing, absolute levels remain high, the deputy central bank governor also told lawmakers.

Economists widely expect the central bank to keep its policy interest rate unchanged this week as the island's economy slows while global banking woes roil financial markets. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Tom Hogue)