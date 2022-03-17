Taiwan c.bank surprises, raises benchmark rate to curb inflation

TAIPEI, March 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank raised
its benchmark interest rate in a surprise move on Thursday and
by a much bigger margin than some expected on concerns about
inflation, and also slightly revised up the trade-reliant
island's 2022 growth outlook.
Taiwan's rate decision comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve
on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018
with a quarter-percentage-point increase in the target federal
funds rate.
Taiwan's central bank raised the benchmark discount rate
by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.375% from 1.125%,
where it had stood since March of 2020, when it cut the rate to
a historic low to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sixteen of 20 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the
central bank to keep the rate on hold at its quarterly monetary
policy meeting. The other four economists had forecast a 12.5
bps increase.
It also nudged up its 2022 estimate for gross domestic
product (GDP) growth to 4.05% from 4.03% seen in December,
saying export momentum remained strong.
On inflation, the central bank said it saw the consumer
price index rising 2.37% in 2022, revising up the outlook from
1.59% predicted in December.
In a statement, it said that the rate hike would be
"conducive to curbing anticipation of domestic inflation and
would help maintain price stability" as well as stable economic
and financial development.
The bank also cited the Fed's tightening move, as well as
"high pressure from imported inflation" for its rate decision,
referring to the leap in commodities prices from the war in
Ukraine.
