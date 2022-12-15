Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:01 2022-12-15 am EST
530.33 USD   -0.32%
04:17aTaiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again
DJ
04:01aTaiwan central bank raises benchmark rate, cuts growth forecast
RE
03:56aCathay Financial Affiliate Buys Stake Worth NT$8 Billion in Family Mart
MT
Taiwan central bank raises benchmark rate, cuts growth forecast

12/15/2022 | 04:01am EST
(Recasts, adds cut to growth forecst, details; changes SLUG for media clients, was TAIWAN-ECONOMY/CENBANK)

TAIPEI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time this year, reflecting continued concerns about inflation, and cut its growth forecasts for this year and next.

The central bank, at its quarterly monetary policy meeting, raised the benchmark discount rate by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.75%.

The decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points on Wednesday and said it will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected Taiwan's central bank to raise the rate. The median expectation was for a 12.5 bp rise, but one forecast indicated the central bank would stand pat.

The central bank said that while inflation was slowing, it would still exceed 2% this year with a likely drop below 2% in 2023.

"Next year, the global economy will slow down and downside risks will continue to increase, affecting exports and investment momentum, and domestic economic growth is expected to cool down," it said in a statement.

The trade-dependent economy is loosing momentum as consumer demand swoons in major markets China, the United States and Europe. Taiwan's exports last month slumped 13.1% year-on-year, far worse than forecast.

The central bank again cut its 2022 estimate for gross domestic product growth to 2.91% from its previous forecast of 3.51% in September. For 2023, it projected that GDP would grow 2.53%, compared with an earlier forecast of 2.9%. The economy grew 4.01% in the third quarter from a year earlier. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Sarah Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
