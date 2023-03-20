Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-03-17
560.36 USD   +2.04%
12:28aTaiwan central bank says raising rates could help curb inflation expectations
RE
12:24aTaiwan financial regulator says will oversee crypto currencies
RE
12:15aMalaysia Trade Surplus Widened in February
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan central bank says raising rates could help curb inflation expectations

03/20/2023 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cars drive past Taiwan's central bank in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's deputy central bank governor said on Monday that raising interest rates may help curb inflation expectations, although also noting an aversion to raising rates during an export downturn.

The current wave of inflation is not a short-term phenomenon and has fanned expectations for continued high inflation, Yen Tzung-ta told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.

"Over the last 40 years, the Central Bank has rarely raised interest rates during export downturns, but our monetary policy is forward-looking," Yen said, taking questions from a lawmaker.

"Our policy considerations include inflation, financial stability and economic growth. Although the economy has been affected, this is reflected in the first quarter," Yen said.

Taiwan's economy is largely driven by its status as a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from cars to smartphones.

But with global consumer demand curtailed by high inflation and the economic effects of the war in Ukraine, the island's economy shrank 0.41% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Taiwan's exports in February fell on an annual basis for a sixth consecutive month to their lowest in two years because of the slowing global economy, with the outlook remaining dim for at least the remainder of the first half of the year.

While the inflation growth rate is slowing, absolute levels remain high, Yen said.

Although he suggested a rate change is under consideration, economists expect the central bank to keep its policy interest rate unchanged on Thursday at its quarterly rate-setting meeting as the island's economy slows and global banking woes roil financial markets.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
12:28aTaiwan central bank says raising rates could help curb inflation expectations
RE
12:24aTaiwan financial regulator says will oversee crypto currencies
RE
12:15aMalaysia Trade Surplus Widened in February
DJ
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: considering factors includi..
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: we've stopped businesses w..
RE
03/19Taiwan set to stand pat on rates amid global financial woes - Reuters Poll
RE
03/19Former Taiwan president Ma open to meeting leaders on landmark China trip
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank says raising rates could help curb inflation
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: inflation growth rate is sl..
RE
03/19Taiwan c.bank deputy governor: we think raising interest r..
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral