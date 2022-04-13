Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  04/13 06:47:55 am BST
664.68 USD   +2.80%
06:36aTaiwan central bank says rate rises will depend on inflation, will be 'cautious'
RE
05:05aTaiwan c.bank says it will be very cautious on pace of rate rises
RE
03:07aTaiwan c.bank says rate rises will depend on inflation, will be 'cautious'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan central bank says rate rises will depend on inflation, will be 'cautious'

04/13/2022 | 06:36am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday inflation would slow by the third quarter and any rate rise decisions would depend on consumer price data, but the bank would be very cautious on the pace of tightening.

In a surprise move last month, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate and by a much bigger margin than some expected, citing concerns about inflation, which have been driven by supply chain disruptions from the war in Ukraine.

Taiwan's March consumer price index (CPI) rose an annual 3.27%, a more than nine-year high and the eighth month in a row it had increased beyond the central bank's 2% warning line, driven largely by rising global energy costs.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Yang declined to provide details on future rate rise decisions. Asked whether each future increase would be a 12.5 basis point jump, he replied: "At present, I wouldn't dare to say that."

Yang, who has previously flagged the bank would continue to move in the direction of tightening this year, said they would be "very cautious" on the speed of rate rises.

"We have our considerations and won't be like the United States," he said, when asked if they would be as aggressive as the Federal Reserve in mapping out rate rises. He noted U.S. inflation was far higher than it was in Taiwan.

Yang said the depreciation of the Taiwan dollar, down around 5% so far this year against the greenback, did add to inflationary pressures, but that the effect was mild so far.

The central bank will intervene to ensure the currency's stability, but it was normal for a currency to both rise and fall, he added.

He also said Taiwan's economic fundamentals were very good, with listed companies reporting good profits.

But firms need to be aware monetary policy tightening is the direction the bank is going in, Yang added.

"They definitely need to be careful with their financial planning."

The bank holds its next scheduled rate setting meeting on June 16.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)

By Liang-sa Loh


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
06:36aTaiwan central bank says rate rises will depend on inflation, will be 'cautious'
RE
05:05aTaiwan c.bank says it will be very cautious on pace of rate rises
RE
03:07aTaiwan c.bank says rate rises will depend on inflation, will be 'cautious'
RE
02:25aCStone Pharma Presents Immunotherapy Candidate's Preclinical Data at US Oncology Confer..
MT
01:49aMore Taiwan firms say East China COVID curbs stop production
RE
04/12SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down; Apple, Tesla Rise
MT
04/12Apple's iPhone Assembler Pegatron Reportedly Suspends Operations at Two Chinese Factori..
MT
04/12Global LNG body urges governments to support fuel buyers amid Ukraine crisis
RE
04/12Taiwan's Machinery Exports Expand for 19th Straight Month in March
MT
04/12Formosa Plastics' Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 13% in Q1
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish