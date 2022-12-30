Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  02:01 2022-12-30 am EST
503.31 USD   +0.41%
04:35aWorld stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs
RE
04:01aTaiwan central bank to incorporate climate change risks into forecasting
RE
03:51aFew tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macau after reopening
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan central bank to incorporate climate change risks into forecasting

12/30/2022 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cars drive past Taiwan's central bank in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Friday it would begin incorporating climate change risks into its modelling and forecasts for inflation and economic growth and adapt monetary policy to promote sustainable development.

Taiwan said last year it intended to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and the government has pledged to spend T$900 billion ($29 billion) by 2030 towards that end.

The central bank, in a statement on climate change, pointed to the risk of "green swan" events, referring to an unexpected environmental catastrophe connected with global warming and pollution that would trigger a financial crisis.

Other central banks around the world have already incorporated global warming into their planning, and Taiwan would follow suit, the central bank added.

The bank said it would "incorporate weather factors into forecast models and analyse their impact on forecasts such as prices and GDP growth".

The bank would also "establish an overall model related to climate change at the industry level" to gain an in-depth understanding of the impact of climate change risks on the economy and finance.

It added that it would use monetary policy tools to help promote sustainable financial development.

($1 = 30.7380 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
04:35aWorld stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs
RE
04:01aTaiwan central bank to incorporate climate change risks into forecasting
RE
03:51aFew tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macau after reopening
RE
03:47aWorld Health Organization needs more information on China COVID situation - Tedros
RE
03:07aHong Kong’s Trade Deficit Shrinks to HK$27 Billion in November; Exports Slump 24%
MT
02:36aInvinity Energy Systems Ships Batteries to Canada, Australia, Taiwan
MT
12/29Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
RE
12/29COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory' -state media
RE
12/29Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Rally as Bulls Return to Markets
MT
12/29Spain, Malaysia add to restrictions on travellers from China
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish