Taiwan cuts 2022 GDP growth forecast on weakening exports

2022 GDP estimate +3.06%, vs previous forecast +3.76%
Q3 growth revised down to +4.01% y/y, from +4.1%
2022 exports estimate +8.73% y/y, from +13.51%
2023 GDP estimate +2.75% y/y, from +3.05%
TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) -
Taiwan's economy is likely to grow more slowly than
previously forecast this year and next, the statistics office
said on Tuesday, as it also cut its exports outlook due to
global inflation, rate rises and China's zero-COVID policy.
Gross domestic product (GDP) for 2022 is now expected to
be 3.06% higher than last year, the Directorate General of
Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, revising down the 3.76%
forecast it issued in August.
That would mark a slowdown from the 6.45% logged for 2021,
which was the fastest growth rate since the economy expanded
10.25% in 2010.
The statistics agency now sees 2022 exports up 8.73% on last
year, compared with 13.51% predicted earlier.
For next year, it said it saw 2023 GDP expanding 2.75%
compared with a prior estimate of 3.05%, while exports would
contract 0.22%, compared with the 2.64% expansion previously
predicted.
The office also marginally revised up its 2022 inflation
outlook. It sees 2022 consumer prices 2.94% higher than last
year, compared with a previously forecast rise of 2.92%, though
it added that 2023 would show an increase of 1.86%, compared to
a previous forecast of 1.72%.
In the third quarter, GDP was up by a revised 4.01% on a
year earlier, growing slightly more slowly than indicated in a
preliminary reading of 4.1%, the agency said.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)