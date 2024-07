TAIPEI, July 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's foreign ministry declined on Wednesday to comment on remarks by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that Taiwan should pay the United States for its defence as it does not give the country anything.

"During the U.S. presidential election, the foreign ministry has no comment on remarks by candidates," it said in a short statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)