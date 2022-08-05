Taiwan dispatches aircraft, ships to react to Chinese military incursions

TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on
Friday the island's military has dispatched aircraft and ships
and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the
situation, as China conducts large-scale military drills in
zones surrounding Taiwan.
Multiple Chinese vessels and aircraft crossed the Taiwan
Strait median line on Friday morning the defence ministry said,
which described China's military activities as highly
provocative.
Taiwan's military will prepare combat readiness but will not
ask for a war, the defence ministry added.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)