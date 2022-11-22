Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests - Chinese defence minister

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) -
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday told his U.S.
counterpart that Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests
and was a "red-line" that must not be crossed.
"The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese
people, no external force has the right to interfere," Wei said
at a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the
sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defence chiefs in
Cambodia.
Wei said the United States must respect China's core
interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy
towards China, and get China-U.S. relations back on track.
Beijing has steadfastly viewed Taiwan as an inalienable
part of China.
Earlier, Chinese state media quoted defence ministry
spokesman Tan Kefei as saying the main reason for the current
state of relations between China and the United States was that
the United States made the wrong strategic judgment.
Tan said China was not responsible for the state of
relations.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert
Birsel)