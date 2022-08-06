Log in
Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel - official media

08/06/2022 | 01:30am EDT
TAIPEI (Reuters) -The deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, according to the official Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, CNA reported. It said authorities were looking into the cause of death.

Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China's growing military threat.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee)


