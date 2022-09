TAIPEI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan's stock stabilisation fund is paying close attention to market conditions and will take "effective" countermeasures, Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters on Monday after another large fall in share prices.

Taiwan's fundamentals are still very good, added Juan, who also heads the National Stabilisation Fund. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)