Taiwan president oversees drills on warship, lauds determination for defence

The military drills, which simulate the repulsion of an invading force, coincide with air-raid exercises across the island as it boosts combat preparedness in the face of rising military pressure from China.

Beijing's growing assertiveness towards the island it claims as its own, combined with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have renewed debate about how to boost defence and prompted authorities to step up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and vows to defend its freedom and democracy.

As part of Taiwan's annual "Han Kuang" exercises, 20 warships including frigates and destroyers fired shells to intercept and attack a would-be invading force off Taiwan's northeast coast, while fleets of F-16 fighter jets and domestically manufactured Ching-kuo fighters launched air strikes.

Tsai, on board a decommissioned U.S. Kidd class missile destroyer in waters off the port town of Suao, was seen wearing camouflage clothing and greeting soldiers.

"The excellent drill just now demonstrated the ability and determination by the soldiers of the Republic of China to defend the country," Tsai told soldiers via a cabin broadcast, using Taiwan's official name.

"Let's continue to guard our homeland together. Good job," she said.

The five-day drills come amid rising concerns about China's intentions towards Taiwan. China said on Monday it heightened warnings to the Biden administration about U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. Such visits are a frequent source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by U.S. law to provide the democratically governed island with the means to defend itself.

Although Taiwan's military is well-trained and well-equipped with mostly U.S.-made hardware, China has huge numerical superiority and is adding advanced equipment such as stealth fighters.

Speaking in a pre-recorded speech at a security forum in Taipei on Tuesday morning, Tsai said "authoritarian forces" were threatening to subvert the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region and Taiwan was standing on the geopolitical frontline to "fight against the authoritarian aggression".

The island-wide drills this year include repulsion of an invading force at a major harbour near the capital Taipei, urban combat practice by the reservist force, and an exercise to transfer jets across Taiwan to bunkers dug out of the side of mountains on the remote east coast to withstand a first wave of missile attacks.

Among the warships on display were the island's new minelayer as well as a stealth corvette, which has been dubbed by Taiwan's navy the "aircraft carrier killer" due to its complement of anti-ship missiles.

(Reporting By Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

By Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang