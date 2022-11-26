Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-25
533.48 USD   +0.49%
Taiwan president quits as party head

11/26/2022 | 12:40pm EST
STORY: The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.

But Tsai had recast the election as being more than a local vote, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.

The main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT, was leading or claimed victory in 13 of the 21 city mayor and county chief seats up for grabs, including the capital Taipei, compared to the DPP's five, broadly in line with expectations and similar to the results of the last local elections in 2018.


© Reuters 2022
11/25Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
RE
11/25Weekly market update : The calm before the storm
MS
11/25Dovish Federal Reserve Outlook, Pandemic Concerns Check Asian Stocks
MT
11/25Foxconn Faces Over 30% Production Impact At Chinese iPhone Factory
MT
11/25Compuage Infocom Secures Distribution Agreement from Super Micro Compute
MT
11/24Why is Warren investing in TSMC?
MS
11/24EU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish