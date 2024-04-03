TAIPEI, April 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's fire department said on Wednesday that so far one person had died and more than 50 were injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island's east coast. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)
