Enraged after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-level visitor in 25 years to the self-governed island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory, China launched military drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Thursday.

The live-fire drills - the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait - are scheduled to continue until noon on Sunday.

(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)