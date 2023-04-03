Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-04-03
576.28 USD    0.00%
04/03China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president
RE
04/03Taiwan's Tsai visits Belize ahead of McCarthy meeting
RE
04/03Belize reaffirms ties as Taipei's Tsai visits
RE
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan's Tsai visits Belize ahead of McCarthy meeting

04/03/2023 | 10:54pm EDT
STORY: Tsai's visit comes a week after Honduras severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing amid heightened U.S.-China tensions. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taipei strongly rejects.

"This is a historic day because you, Madame President, have crossed oceans to come to our shore to celebrate these values, strengthen this partnership, and reaffirm our commitment to prosperity for all our people," Prime Minister John Briceno told Tsai during a joint session of the National Assembly in Belmopan, the capital of the small Central American country of some 400,000 people.

Briceno ticked off some of Taipei's largesse, thanking it for scholarships, farming programs and a $16.5 million grant to build a hospital in the island town and popular tourist hub of San Pedro.

As Tsai listened, Briceno applauded a declaration lawmakers passed last month reaffirming Belize's formal recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign and independent country.

In her remarks, Tsai spoke of "expansionist threats from authoritarian regimes," adding that "the people of Taiwan face constant threats from the neighbor on the other side of the Taiwan Straits," referring to China.

On Sunday (April 2), Tsai wrapped up a three-day visit to neighboring Guatemala, Central America's largest economy, and before that made a controversial stopover in New York, angering China, which has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet her.


© Reuters 2023
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
