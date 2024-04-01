Taiwan's ex-leader leaves for China, likely to meet Xi

STORY: Ma and China's government have not confirmed the meeting with Xi, which has been widely reported in Taiwanese media. Three sources familiar with Ma's trip, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters it was expected to take place in Beijing next Monday (April 8).

Ma last met Xi in Singapore in late 2015 for a landmark summit shortly before the current Taiwan president, Tsai Ing-wen, won the election. He remains a senior member of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), which in January lost for the third time in a row the presidential election, but has no official party position.