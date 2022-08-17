Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  News
  Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:03 2022-08-17 am EDT
576.24 USD   +0.42%
05:47aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Shares Drift Lower on -2-
DJ
03:07aS.Korean shares fall from two-month high as automakers slump
RE
12:48aChina's Xi makes first public appearance in two weeks
RE
Taiwan says China continues military activity around it

08/17/2022 | 06:18am EDT
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Wednesday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

That included five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, it added, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
