Taiwan says China continues military activity around it
08/17/2022 | 06:18am EDT
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Wednesday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.
That included five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, it added, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)