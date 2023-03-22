Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  09:41:56 2023-03-22 pm EDT
573.51 USD   +0.28%
12:02aChina's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea
RE
03/22Taiwan says China's involvement in Honduras is obvious
RE
03/22Marketmind: What Powell giveth, Yellen taketh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan says China's involvement in Honduras is obvious

03/22/2023 | 10:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man arrives to the Taiwan Embassy in Tegucigalpa

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan sees China's involvement in Honduras' decision to seek to end relations with the island as very obvious and the situation does not look good with Honduras demanding a "high price", the island's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Honduras denied on Wednesday it had demanded $2.5 billion in aid from Taiwan before its announcement to seek to open relations with China, instead saying the country had repeatedly requested Taiwan buy Honduran public debt.

Speaking to reporters at parliament, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said the situation with Honduras was "not very good".

"The other side demanded a high price," he added, when asked about the $2.5 billion demand, though he did not directly confirm it saying only that "the facts will out".

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, has involved itself in the issue, Wu said, without giving details.

"The marks of Chinese involvement are very obvious," he said.

But Taiwan will not engage in dollar diplomacy with China, Wu added.

"We've entered a very difficult phase," he said. "But we'll work hard until the last minute."

Honduras has yet to formally end ties with Taiwan, but diplomatic sources in Taipei say they expect this is only a matter of time.

That would leave Taiwan with diplomatic relations with only 13 countries.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
12:02aChina's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea
RE
03/22Taiwan says China's involvement in Honduras is obvious
RE
03/22Marketmind: What Powell giveth, Yellen taketh
RE
03/22Explainer-The business of water: no one-size-fits-all ap..
RE
03/22Blinken: China watching the world's response to war in Ukraine
RE
03/22China watching the world's response to war in Ukraine - Blinken
RE
03/22Honduras demanded $2.5 billion in Taiwan aid before China announcement-source
RE
03/22Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks..
RE
03/22Taiwan's Business Cycle to Bottom Out in Q2
MT
03/22Taiwan's Securities Watchdog to Become Main Crypto Regulator
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer