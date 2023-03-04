Taiwan says China should respect Taiwan people's commitment to democracy

TAIPEI, March 5 (Reuters) - China should respect the
Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of
sovereignty, democracy and freedom, Taiwan's government said on
Sunday.
China should deal with cross-Taiwan Strait affairs
pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful
manner, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council
said in a statement.
It was responding to comments by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang,
who said the government should promote the peaceful development
of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's
"peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose
Taiwan independence.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)