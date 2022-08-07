Log in
News
Summary
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Add to my list
2022-08-05
2022-08-05
561.15
USD
+2.69%
10:28a
Taiwan is not a part of U.S. but Chinese territory, says Chinese foreign minister
RE
10:20a
Taiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday
RE
10:07a
SENIOR CHINESE DIPLOMAT WANG YI
: Taiwan is not a part of the u…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Components
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
MarketScreener Strategies
Taiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday
08/07/2022 | 10:20am EDT
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 66 Chinese air force planes and 14 Chinese warships conducting activities in and around the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.
(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
