Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:01:03 2023-04-24 am EDT
556.24 USD   -0.22%
06:05aTaiwan or China? Paraguay's dilemma puts election race in the spotlight
RE
06:02aTech tally in focus, China alarms Europe
RE
06:00aTaiwan says tracking Chinese carrier off its southeast coast
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan says tracking Chinese carrier off its southeast coast

04/24/2023 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday that a Chinese carrier group led by the Shandong was about 120 nautical miles off the southeast of the island's coast, the same ship that took part in China's war games around the island earlier this month.

Taiwan previously reported that the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed into waters in the Western Pacific through the Bashi Channel that separates the island from the Philippines ahead of a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

After Tsai returned to Taiwan, China staged several days of exercises around the island, with the Shandong and its fighter jets participating in the Pacific Ocean.

In a brief statement, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the carrier group was still in the Pacific for training and was 120 nautical miles southeast of Cape Eluanbi, on the island's southern tip, and would pass through those waters.

Taiwan's armed forces were closely tracking the ships and "appropriately responding", the ministry said.

During the drills earlier this month China showed extensive images of the Shandong and its fighter jets being launched from the carrier.

In March of last year, the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait, just hours before the Chinese and U.S. presidents were due to talk.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military pressure in recent years to try to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
06:05aTaiwan or China? Paraguay's dilemma puts election race in the spotlight
RE
06:02aTech tally in focus, China alarms Europe
RE
06:00aTaiwan says tracking Chinese carrier off its southeast coast
RE
06:00aAsia Week Ahead: BoJ's First Meeting with New Governor; Singapore, Austr..
MT
05:57aFactbox-Lu Shaye: Chinese envoy who questioned Ukraine's sovereignty no..
RE
05:44aGuatemala not asking Taiwan for 'free money', does not owe debt like Honduras
RE
05:30aTaiwan defence ministry: chinese carrier group led by the shando..
RE
04:53aTaiwan Semiconductor Foresees Sluggish Sales in Second Quarter
MT
03:44aPhilippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defence commitment
RE
03:30aGogoro, Other Companies Launch Mobility Offering in the Philippines
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer