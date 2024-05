TAIPEI (Reuters) - China's military drill areas are outside of Taiwan's contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles from Taiwan's coast, two Taiwanese security sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Taiwan's defence ministry separately said its air defence and land-based missile forces are collecting intelligence on targets and have strengthened their response to "emergency" situations.

