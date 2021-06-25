Taiwan steps up border curbs to keep out Delta variant

TAIPEI, June 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan will tighten border
controls to keep out the highly contagious Delta variant of the
coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, requiring arrivals from
five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralised
quarantine facilities.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that starting from
Sunday, entrants from Bangladesh, Britain, Indonesia, Israel and
Peru would have to spend 14 days in government-run facilities.
People coming from Brazil and India already face such
quarantine, while all others must quarantine at home or in
hotels for 14 days.
Taiwan's seven Delta infections were all imported cases
detected during quarantine.
The island is battling a cluster of domestic infections,
almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha
variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been
comparatively small.
Chen announced 76 new domestic infections on Friday, down
from 129 a day earlier.
Taiwan's tally of infections stands at 14,465 since the
pandemic began, including 610 deaths.
