Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists

TAIPEI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan will end its
mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct. 13 and
welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday,
completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside
world.
Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in
place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them
completely, although in June it cut the number of days required
in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
Taiwan has reported 6.3 million domestic cases since the
beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron
variant. With more than 99% of those showing no or only mild
symptoms, the government has relaxed restrictions in its "new
Taiwan model".
Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that with
a well vaccinated population and the pandemic under control at
home, the time had come to re-open borders.
Arrivals will still need to monitor their health for a
seven day period and take rapid tests, but tourists will be
allowed to return, he added.
The government had previously said it was aiming for an
Oct. 13 re-opening.
A series of other measures came into force on Thursday,
including ending PCR tests for arrivals and resuming visa-free
entry for citizens of all countries that previously had that
status.
Throughout the pandemic Taiwanese citizens and foreign
residents have not been prohibited from leaving and then
re-entering, but have had to quarantine at home or in hotels for
up to two weeks.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)