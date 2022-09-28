Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-28
464.01 USD   -2.69%
09/28Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists
RE
09/28Taiwan confirms mid-October end to COVID quarantine for arrivals
RE
09/28No forex controls while I'm in office, Taiwan central bank chief says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists

09/28/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan will end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct. 13 and welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday, completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside world.

Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.

Taiwan has reported 6.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. With more than 99% of those showing no or only mild symptoms, the government has relaxed restrictions in its "new Taiwan model".

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that with a well vaccinated population and the pandemic under control at home, the time had come to re-open borders.

Arrivals will still need to monitor their health for a seven day period and take rapid tests, but tourists will be allowed to return, he added.

The government had previously said it was aiming for an Oct. 13 re-opening.

A series of other measures came into force on Thursday, including ending PCR tests for arrivals and resuming visa-free entry for citizens of all countries that previously had that status.

Throughout the pandemic Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have not been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, but have had to quarantine at home or in hotels for up to two weeks. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
09/28Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists
RE
09/28Taiwan confirms mid-October end to COVID quarantine for arrivals
RE
09/28No forex controls while I'm in office, Taiwan central bank chief says
RE
09/28Taiwan c.bank: no need for forex controls in short terms
RE
09/28U.S. VP Harris visiting Seoul, Korean DMZ hours after Kim's missile test
RE
09/28Zai Lab Strikes Licensing Deal with Nasdaq-listed Seagen for Cervical Cancer Drug
MT
09/28Taiwan central bank says it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures
RE
09/28Taiwan central bank says it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures
RE
09/28Asian Stock Markets Decline on Wall Street Cues, Global Outlook
MT
09/28Moderna Says European Regulator Approves Omicron-Targeting Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
MT
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish