STORY: Taiwan's coast guard said four Chinese coast guard boats on Saturday morning entered the restricted waters of Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, which hug the Chinese coast. It said the Chinese boats stayed just over an hour after Taiwan authorities asked them to leave.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the island's strong objections. It has stepped up military activities near Taiwan in recent years, with almost daily incursions into air defense identification zones.

According to footage released by the Taiwan Coast guards on Saturday (March 16), authorities tracked the movement of two Chinese ships in the near distance.

There was no immediate comment from China's coast guard, which does not have publicly available contact details.

China's coast guard conducted patrols near the Kinmen islands on Friday as well, with four Chinese coast guard boats being warned away by their Taiwanese counterparts, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency.