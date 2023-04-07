Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  MSCI
  MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Real-time MSCI  -  03:01:14 2023-04-07 am EDT
573.07 USD   +0.34%
08:22aTaiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says
RE
07:10aTaichung International Airport Welcomes First Flight from Manila
MT
06:44aFDI Pledges to South Korea Reach Record High in Q1 2023
MT
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

04/07/2023 | 08:22am EDT
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returns from a trip to the U.S. and Central America, in Taoyuan

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan will not be stopped from engaging with the world and will not give in to pressure, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she arrived back from a trip to Central America and United States, where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with anger to the McCarthy meeting having demanded it not take place, though so far has held off ratcheting up military tensions to show its displeasure.

Speaking after stepping off her flight, Tsai said her enthusiastic welcome overseas was a powerful message.

"We showed the international community that in the face of pressure and threats Taiwan will be even more united and will absolutely not yield to suppression, nor due to obstructions stop exchanges with the world," she said at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan outside of Taipei.

China staged war games around Taiwan last August following a visit to Taipei by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While Taiwan has reported a Chinese aircraft carrier group far off its eastern coast, it has not reported any other unusual military movements.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a statement released shortly after Tsai's flight landed, reiterated its opposition to her U.S. trip, technically billed as a "transit" though in reality where her most important meetings took place.

However, Beijing did not announce any specific retaliatory steps.

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman and Tomasz Janowski)

By Fabian Hamacher


© Reuters 2023
