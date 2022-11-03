Tiger Global pauses investments in Chinese equities - WSJ

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management has paused
investing in Chinese equities, as it reassesses its exposure to
the country after President Xi Jinping's cemented his grip on
power, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Tiger executives have told others that Xi's reelection and
his stacking of the Communist Party's leadership with loyalists
at the recent party Congress could increase geopolitical
tensions and means the country's Zero-COVID policy will likely
continue, the WSJ reported.
The investment firm wants more clarity about issues such as
how vigorously China will pursue growth and whether the country
will invade Taiwan before investing fresh dollars in Chinese
equities, according to the report.
Tiger has only been looking at small set of Chinese
companies it knew well, while redirecting focus at opportunities
in India and the South Pacific, the WSJ reported, citing
sources.
Tiger Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Anil D'Silva)