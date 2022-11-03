Advanced search
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-11-03
435.16 USD   -1.53%
Tiger Global pauses investments in Chinese equities - WSJ

11/03/2022 | 06:35pm EDT
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management has paused investing in Chinese equities, as it reassesses its exposure to the country after President Xi Jinping's cemented his grip on power, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tiger executives have told others that Xi's reelection and his stacking of the Communist Party's leadership with loyalists at the recent party Congress could increase geopolitical tensions and means the country's Zero-COVID policy will likely continue, the WSJ reported.

The investment firm wants more clarity about issues such as how vigorously China will pursue growth and whether the country will invade Taiwan before investing fresh dollars in Chinese equities, according to the report.

Tiger has only been looking at small set of Chinese companies it knew well, while redirecting focus at opportunities in India and the South Pacific, the WSJ reported, citing sources.

Tiger Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
07:36aTaiwan's Semiconductor Output Poised to Grow 15.6% This Year
MT
07:26aTaiwan Raises Living Expense Tax Ceiling
MT
06:35aAsian Stock Markets Track Lower on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
03:52aChipMOS Technologies Posts Lower Q3 Net Earnings, Revenue
MT
01:37aG7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure
RE
12:19aGrand Industrial to Buy 100% of Pesticides Producer for $114 Million; Shares Rise 3%
MT
11/02CBC News to shut China office after unanswered visa request for journalists
RE
