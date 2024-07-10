TAIPEI, July 10 (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan on Wednesday highlighted the U.S. commitment to supporting Taiwan's ability to defend itself during a meeting with President Lai Ching-te, the de facto U.S. embassy said in a statement.

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to work with you and your team to advance the U.S.-Taiwan relationship at this important time," Raymond Greene told Lai, according to the American Institute in Taiwan. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)