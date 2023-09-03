STORY: Typhoon Haikui barreled into southeastern Taiwan on Sunday (September 3), prompting counties and cities in the region to cancel classes and declare a day off for workers.

The torrential rain and strong winds led to the cancelation of domestic flights, and the evacuation of thousands of people.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen advised the public to avoid leaving the house.

The typhoon is the first to directly hit Taiwan in four years.

Reports of major damage have been minimal so far.

But the military has stepped in to assist with flood relief and evacuation efforts, mobilizing soldiers and equipment to affected areas.

As a precaution, Taiwanese airlines canceled all domestic flights and ferry services to surrounding islands were also suspended.

Typhoon Haikui is expected to continue its path across southern Taiwan before entering the Taiwan Strait and heading towards China.