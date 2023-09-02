STORY: Across the southern province of Guangdong, 785,155 people had been evacuated from high-risk areas, while 13 cities delayed the start of the school term on Friday (September 1) following the summer break.

Nearly 85,000 fishing boats operating off the coast of Guangdong had returned to port, as officials of the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong said it had halted outdoor operations and transferred out vulnerable materials, with emergency staff taking up duty.

Saola is one of three tropical cyclones to have formed in the northwest Pacific Ocean and South China Sea. The second, Haikui, is approaching Taiwan, and is set to hit the island on Sunday (September 3) before heading towards China's province of Fujian.