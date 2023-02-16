Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2023-02-16
571.75 USD   +0.85%
05:58pU.S. Republicans ask Biden to boost Taiwan in his budget request
RE
05:48pFormer UK PM Truss calls for tougher China policy in first speech since resigning
RE
04:54pIndustrials Move Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Escalate -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Republicans ask Biden to boost Taiwan in his budget request

02/16/2023 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
House Hearing on Firing of Inspector General in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republicans on U.S. congressional foreign affairs and armed services committees pressed Democratic President Joe Biden on Thursday to include $2 billion in military assistance grants for Taiwan in his upcoming budget request.

Representatives Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers, chairmen of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees, and Senators Jim Risch and Roger Wicker, ranking Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, asked Biden to include up to $2 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) grants for Taiwan in his proposed budget for the fiscal year ending in September 2024.

Congressional aides said they expect Biden to release the budget on March 9.

In a letter to Biden, the four lawmakers called China's build-up of its military capabilities and the recent incursion into U.S. airspace of a high-altitude surveillance balloon "a grave threat" to U.S. interests.

They stressed the need to support Taiwan, an independently ruled island that China views as a breakaway province.

"To stop these trends, the United States must act with urgency to defend itself and ensure our allies and partners have the capabilities they need to defend against the (Chinese Communist Party)," the letter said.

Congress late last year overwhelmingly approved legislation authorizing $10 billion - or $2 billion per year for five years - of annual FMF grants for Taiwan. However, a spending bill passed at the end of the year did not include the money to fund the program.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2023
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
05:58pU.S. Republicans ask Biden to boost Taiwan in his budget request
RE
05:48pFormer UK PM Truss calls for tougher China policy in first speech since resigning
RE
04:54pIndustrials Move Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Escalate -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:00pChina sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon
RE
03:20pTrending: China Sanctions Lockheed and a Raytheon Unit
DJ
12:55pFactbox-Chipmakers' plans for factories in Europe
RE
12:46pChipmakers' plans for factories in Europe
RE
10:28aLockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies Face China Sanctions for Selling Arms to Taiwan
MT
07:45aLockheed Martin, Raytheon Face China Sanctions Over Arms Supplies to Taiwan
MT
07:11aTaiwan finds crashed weather balloon on remote island, likely Chinese
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral