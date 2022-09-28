Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-28
464.01 USD   -2.69%
03:57pU.S. VP Harris visiting Seoul, Korean DMZ hours after Kim's missile test
RE
08:59aZai Lab Strikes Licensing Deal with Nasdaq-listed Seagen for Cervical Cancer Drug
MT
08:28aTaiwan central bank says it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. VP Harris visiting Seoul, Korean DMZ hours after Kim's missile test

09/28/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Harris visits Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was headed to Seoul and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired missiles and underscored ongoing regional tensions.

Aides said the visit is intended to show unwavering U.S. commitment to South Korea's security but took on new urgency after the two short-range ballistic missiles were shot off North Korea's east coast on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's aides have been shoring up alliances to manage China in the region, including over Taiwan. But South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday that in a conflict over Taiwan, North Korea would be more likely to stage a provocation and that the alliance should focus on that concern first.

The missile test is the second since Sunday and comes two days after South Korea and U.S. forces conducted a military drill in waters off South Korea's east coast involving an aircraft carrier.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has said it is developing nuclear weapons and missiles to defend against U.S. threats.

Following a stop at a military base in Japan, Harris called recent missile launches part of an "illicit weapons programme which threatens regional stability and violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."

Harris' visit to the DMZ is the first by a senior Biden administration official and is expected to follow a meeting with Yoon.

Several former U.S. presidents, and Biden himself before he became president, have visited the DMZ, but former President Donald Trump became the first to have met a North Korean leader there when he held a third meeting with Kim Jong Un in 2019 as part of his unsuccessful effort to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear and missile programs.

The DMZ is often described as the world's last Cold War frontier and has existed since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a armistice rather than a peace treaty.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
03:57pU.S. VP Harris visiting Seoul, Korean DMZ hours after Kim's missile test
RE
08:59aZai Lab Strikes Licensing Deal with Nasdaq-listed Seagen for Cervical Cancer Drug
MT
08:28aTaiwan central bank says it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures
RE
08:03aTaiwan central bank says it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures
RE
06:35aAsian Stock Markets Decline on Wall Street Cues, Global Outlook
MT
06:25aModerna Says European Regulator Approves Omicron-Targeting Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
MT
06:20aU.S. VP Harris condemns 'disturbing' Chinese actions
RE
05:57aTaiwan says chip companies in talks about Europe investment
RE
05:33aTaiwan spent $8.25 billion to hold back currency depreciation in H1
RE
04:30aTaiwan c.bank says it sold $8.25 bln for forex intervention in H1
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish