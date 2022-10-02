Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. MSCI
  4. MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
End-of-day quote MSCI  -  2022-09-30
459.99 USD   -1.08%
12:01pBlinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment
RE
10:35aU.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China
RE
05:58aReuters-schedule/…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China

10/02/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin speaks after a meeting at the American military's Ramstein Air Base near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday he sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China but what U.S. officials observe is China trying to establish a new normal with its military activities around the island.

U.S. authorities are working to re-establish open communications with their Chinese military counterparts to ensure stability in the region, Austin said in an interview with CNN.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
12:01pBlinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment
RE
10:35aU.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China
RE
05:58aReuters-schedule/…
RE
10/01Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
RE
09/30North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures, Bonds Ga..
DJ
09/30Hon Hai Precision Unit Buys $361 Million Stake in Mexican Firm
MT
09/30Taiwan says U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group discussed supply chain resilience
RE
09/30Taiwan raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market
RE
09/30Taiwan Central Bank Governor Won't Impose Forex Controls
MT
09/30Taiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
RE
More news
Chart MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Duration : Period :
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI TAIWAN (STRD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish