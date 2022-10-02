U.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China
10/02/2022 | 10:35am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday he sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China but what U.S. officials observe is China trying to establish a new normal with its military activities around the island.
U.S. authorities are working to re-establish open communications with their Chinese military counterparts to ensure stability in the region, Austin said in an interview with CNN.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)